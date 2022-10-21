  • Monitors at a trading room of a foreign exchange brokerage in Tokyo show the yen dropping below the ¥150 level against the dollar on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
The yen’s slump past the symbolic mark of ¥150 per dollar is keeping traders guessing when Japanese authorities will intervene to halt a further decline.

The currency has weakened by more than ¥4 per dollar since Japan stepped into the market in September, despite a barrage of warnings to dissuade traders from testing its resolve and speculation authorities were quietly intervening on a small scale. The Japanese currency slipped 0.2% to around ¥150.40 Friday, a 32-year low.

