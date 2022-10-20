  • The yen's plunge has persisted amid the stark divergence between the hawkish monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the tenaciously dovish stance of the Bank of Japan. | REUTERS
    The yen's plunge has persisted amid the stark divergence between the hawkish monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the tenaciously dovish stance of the Bank of Japan. | REUTERS
The yen’s rate against the U.S. dollar breached the key ¥150 mark Thursday to hit a fresh 32-year low, amplifying concerns that the weak currency will keep adding more fuel to inflation pressure.

While the precipitous drop of the yen’s value has been a headache, Japan lacks effective measures to stop the trend. Many economists predict that buying pressure on the yen will continue until the pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve slows down around the end of this year or early next year.

