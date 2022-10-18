  • Mieko and Masaichi Hattori — mother and father of Yoshihiro Hattori, who was shot in 1992 in Louisiana — hold a rugby ball with a message written by their son's former classmate, on Oct. 14 in Nagoya. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Nagoya – The parents of a 16-year-old Japanese high school student who was shot dead in Louisiana in 1992 hope the younger generation will carry on their decadeslong fight for U.S. gun control as they marked on Tuesday the 30th anniversary of their son’s fatal shooting.

Masaichi and Mieko Hattori, whose son Yoshihiro was shot by the owner of a house that he mistakenly went to for a Halloween party in Baton Rouge on Oct. 17, 1992, are soon retiring from their work in calling for enhanced U.S. gun control measures.

