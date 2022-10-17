The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine’s capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged.
“Rescuers are on the site,” Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building.
