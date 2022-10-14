  • A state funeral held for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo in September | KYODO
The controversial state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cost around ¥1.2 billion ($8.1 million), less than the initially estimated ¥1.66 billion, the government said Friday.

The taxpayer-funded ceremony was held on Sept. 27 in Tokyo.

