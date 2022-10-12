  • The Epsilon-6 rocket lifts off from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday. | KYODO
The launch of a Japanese rocket taking satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies failed after blast-off on Wednesday because of a positioning problem, the country's space agency said.

It was Japan's first failed launch in nearly two decades, and the only one for an Epsilon rocket, a solid-fuel model that has flown five successful missions since its 2013 debut.

