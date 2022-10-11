  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in the country in this photo released Monday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in the country in this photo released Monday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

North Korea’s recent flurry of missile launches — including one of a “new” weapon that overflew Japan — simulated strikes with smaller “tactical” nuclear warheads designed for use on the battlefield, the latest signal that Pyongyang is preparing for its first atomic test since 2017.

Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the military exercises that ran from Sept. 25 through Sunday and involved loading mock nuclear warheads on missiles, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW