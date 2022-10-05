Beijing is looking at new measures to boost foreign investment in China, as many North American and European companies slash revenue expectations in the country and consider shifting investments to other markets as they struggle under Beijing’s “COVID zero” policies and the growing geopolitical tension between China and the West.
As part of getting the economy back on track, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NRDC), the country’s top economic planner, said on Sept. 29 that it is exploring new ways of attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) into China’s manufacturing, service and green economy sectors.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.