  • Residents line up at a COVID-19 testing booth in Beijing on July 27. As omicron subvariants become ever-more infectious, Xi’s resolve to avert virus fatalities is growing stronger — leading many experts to warn that COVID zero could continue well beyond 2022. | BLOOMBERG
    Residents line up at a COVID-19 testing booth in Beijing on July 27. As omicron subvariants become ever-more infectious, Xi’s resolve to avert virus fatalities is growing stronger — leading many experts to warn that COVID zero could continue well beyond 2022. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

It’s 2025 in Beijing, five years since the start of the pandemic, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “COVID zero” policy is still an inescapable part of daily life.

Residents must get PCR tested every few days at one of the booths on nearly every street corner. A personalized health code app determines who can move around the capital, and where. Children have to test negative to go to the park. Something as simple as a visit to a coffee shop or supermarket can result in being locked down in your apartment, not even allowed out for food — which the state instead provides.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,