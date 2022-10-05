  • Police and security personnel surround Li Wenzu, wife of human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who was on trial following his detention in the '709' crackdown, in Beijing in 2018. | AFP-JIJI
    Police and security personnel surround Li Wenzu, wife of human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who was on trial following his detention in the "709" crackdown, in Beijing in 2018. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Human rights activist Charles remembers a time when civil society was blossoming in China, and he could dedicate his time to helping improve the lives of people struggling in blue-collar jobs.

Now, 10 years into President Xi Jinping’s rule, community organizations such as Charles’s have been dismantled and hopes of a rebirth crushed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED