A body believed to be that of a child was found in the Edo River in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday, leading police to investigate any connections with a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since Sept. 23, media reports said.
A passerby reported to police shortly past noon that something that looked like a body was in the river. When police pulled it from the river, it was a body that appeared to be that of a child, NTV reported, quoting investigative sources.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.