    Police investigators search for a missing girl in areas along the Edo River in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sept. 29. | KYODO

  • staff report, Kyodo

A body believed to be that of a child was found in the Edo River in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday, leading police to investigate any connections with a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since Sept. 23, media reports said.

A passerby reported to police shortly past noon that something that looked like a body was in the river. When police pulled it from the river, it was a body that appeared to be that of a child, NTV reported, quoting investigative sources.

