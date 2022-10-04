  • Yoga instructor Feng Jing (right) stretches with students at a gym in Beijing's middle-class neighborhood of Shangdi. | AFP-JIJI
Beijing – Wu has staked out his patch of the Chinese Dream. Married with a second child on the way, he has a Beijing apartment and a car paid for by a tech job with a comfortable salary.

He has even jumped the fence of China’s restrictive residency rules to move from eastern Shandong province to the capital, near the middle-class neighborhood of Shangdi.

