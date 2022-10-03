  • Ukrainian soldiers outside a destroyed building in Lyman, Ukraine, on Sunday | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainian soldiers outside a destroyed building in Lyman, Ukraine, on Sunday | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
A new operational defeat for Russia’s forces — this time in a strategic eastern Ukrainian town — casts further doubt on the “forever” annexation of four occupied regions by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Outnumbered and increasingly encircled by Kyiv’s forces, several thousand Russian troops withdrew from Lyman in Donetsk province over the weekend.

