President Vladimir Putin vowed Russia’s annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine is irreversible as he formalized Europe’s biggest land grab since World War II, defying efforts by Kyiv, backed by the U.S. and its allies, to recapture its lost territory.
“They will become our citizens forever,” he told officials in a Kremlin ceremony Friday before the signing of annexation documents. He demanded Ukraine stop fighting and begin talks, but refused to negotiate about the lands he’s absorbing.
