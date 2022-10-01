  • In telephone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that 'referendums' held by Russia in four Ukrainian regions and subsequent moves violate international law. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

The central government will accelerate talks on imposing additional sanctions against Russia following its unilateral declaration of the annexation of four eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

Japan plans to work with its Group of Seven partners — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union — in applying more pressure on Russia.

