The central government maintained its view that the economy is recovering moderately in its monthly report for September, but reinstated Friday its warning about financial market volatility after a sharp decline in the yen prompted it to intervene to support the currency.
Market fluctuations require “full attention,” the Cabinet Office said, underscoring a heightened sense of vigilance about the negative economic impact of volatility that has sent the yen to its lowest level in 24 years against the U.S. dollar.
