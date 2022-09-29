Kremlin-backed officials in Ukraine appealed to President Vladimir Putin Wednesday to annex the regions under their control, after the territories held votes denounced by Kyiv and the West as a “sham.”
Ukraine called on the EU to hit Russia with more sanctions and for NATO to send more weapons to the front-line after the Kremlin-installed officials rolled out the alleged results late Tuesday.
