  • A Toyota bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle on display at the company's showroom in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, in June | BLOOMBERG
Beijing – Toyota plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.

The bZ3 sedan, only for the Chinese market for now and co-developed with BYD, will be the second model in the new Beyond Zero (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Toyota, which has been criticized by activists and green investors for not embracing BEVs fast enough.

