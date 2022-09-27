Shinzo Abe’s tenure as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister was studded with headline-grabbing moments, from a controversial visit to a war-linked shrine to a turn as Super Mario ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Abe resigned as prime minister in 2020 for health reasons and was assassinated in July by a gunman resentful of a religious group to which he believed the politician had ties.
