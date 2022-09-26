  • Far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni delivers a speech in Naples on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni delivers a speech in Naples on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  AFP-Jiji

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni won big in Italian elections on Sunday, the first projections suggested, putting her euroskeptic populists on course to take power at the heart of Europe.

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has neofascist roots, has never held office but looks set to form Italy’s most far-right government since the fall of dictator Benito Mussolini during World War II.

