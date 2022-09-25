  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a news conference in Tehran on Aug. 29. | ARASH KHAMOOSHI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Paris – Protests flared again in Iran on Saturday over the death of a woman in morality police custody, despite a crackdown by security forces in which at least 41 people have died, according to official figures.

The main reformist party inside Iran called for the repeal of the mandatory Islamic dress code that Mahsa Amini had been accused of breaching as the protests over her death entered their ninth night.

