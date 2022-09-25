Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination in July has prompted the nation’s political pundits to reflect on his legacy, with some arguing that he jeopardized Japan’s democracy and abused his power for personal gain during his eight years as leader.
Incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had decided to hold a state funeral for Abe in order to “defend democracy,” but critics claim that the former leader, who they say was not welcoming of views inconsistent with his own, did much to hurt Japan’s democratic policymaking process.
