  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a meeting in New York on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

New York – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday he and his Chinese counterpart were unable to hold talks in New York, but that he will continue to seek dialogue as the two countries work to ease tensions over Taiwan ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties next week.

Hayashi, who had expressed willingness to meet bilaterally with Wang Yi on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly, told reporters before wrapping up his five-day trip in New York that talks did not materialize due to scheduling conflicts.

