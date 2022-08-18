Japan’s top national security adviser and his Chinese counterpart have agreed in talks that the countries will continue dialogue toward building constructive and stable bilateral ties, regardless of heightened tensions over Taiwan, their governments said Thursday.
During their roughly seven-hour meeting on Wednesday in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat, protested to China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi over Beijing’s recent large-scale drills near Taiwan, according to a Japanese government official.
