  Researchers at a lab of Osaka University in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, in October last year. The central government plans to set up a fund totaling about ¥10 trillion to provide intensive financial assistance to a limited number of universities accredited as 'research schools of international pre-eminence.'
The central government plans to set up a fund totaling about ¥10 trillion (about $70 billion) to provide intensive financial assistance to a limited number of universities accredited as “research schools of international pre-eminence.”

The fund will give several tens of billions of yen per year to each of the universities, which aim to be counted among the world’s best research bases, in order to enhance their research capabilities including through long-term human resources development.

