  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hold talks in New York on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reiterated Japan’s support for the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as talks continue to salvage the accord reached between the Middle Eastern country and major powers, the government said.

Meeting Raisi in New York on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual session, they had a “candid” exchange of opinions, with Kishida saying Japan has “consistently supported” the nuclear deal and hopes that Tehran returns to the agreement that restricts Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, according to the Foreign Ministry.

