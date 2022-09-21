  • The Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a site in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district where a man is believed to have set himself on fire Wednesday. | KYODO
  • AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media said.

Police, the prime minister’s office and the cabinet office all declined to comment on the reports.

