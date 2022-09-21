New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged the world to reaffirm the importance of the rules-based international order amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and criticized Russia for threatening to possibly use nuclear weapons in the conflict.
Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Kishida also said that specific reforms to the world body will be vital in restoring the credibility of the Security Council, which has been further jeopardized after veto-wielding permanent member Russia invaded its neighboring country earlier this year.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.