  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged the world to reaffirm the importance of the rules-based international order amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and criticized Russia for threatening to possibly use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Kishida also said that specific reforms to the world body will be vital in restoring the credibility of the Security Council, which has been further jeopardized after veto-wielding permanent member Russia invaded its neighboring country earlier this year.

