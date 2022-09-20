  • A nurse conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient with fever at the pediatrics ward of a hospital in Fukuoka on Aug. 4. | KYODO
With the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections thought to have passed its peak, experts say a progress in vaccinations and herd immunity acquired through infection may be behind the current downtrend.

In the seventh wave, which hit the nation this summer, the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant was the dominant strain. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 10 million on July 14 and 20 million about two months later.

