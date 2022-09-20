  • The front cover of Newsweek dated Jan. 27, 1986, featuring then-Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, among other period publications from the Philippines' martial law era to be archived, in Taguig, suburban Manila | AFP-JIJI
    The front cover of Newsweek dated Jan. 27, 1986, featuring then-Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, among other period publications from the Philippines' martial law era to be archived, in Taguig, suburban Manila | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Manila – American lawyer Thomas Jones still remembers the scars of Philippine torture victims he interviewed for Amnesty International inside the country’s detention centers in 1975 during the rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

But Marcos, who presided over widespread abuses and corruption during his 20 years in power, denied the lawyer’s visit to the Philippines ever happened.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,