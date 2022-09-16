Mito, Ibaraki Pref. – A Japanese court on Friday ordered the government to pay ¥1.65 million ($11,500) in damages to the bereaved family of a Cameroonian man who died while being detained at an immigration control facility in eastern Japan.
The bereaved family of the man, who died at the age of 43 in the Higashi-Nihon Immigration Center in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, in March 2014, had demanded that the government pay ¥10 million in damages, alleging that immigration officials had failed to send him to a medical institution despite his claims of ill health.
