  • The Asakusa area in Tokyo on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI
    The Asakusa area in Tokyo on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet plunged 12.0 percentage points from the previous month to 32.3% in September, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed Thursday.

The figure is the lowest since the Cabinet’s launch in October last year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,