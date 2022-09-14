  • A pedestrian in an empty street in Izyum, Kharviv region, after Ukrainian troops retook the town from Russian forces | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION / VIA AFP-JIJI
    A pedestrian in an empty street in Izyum, Kharviv region, after Ukrainian troops retook the town from Russian forces | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

BALAKLIYA, Ukraine – The signs of desperation were everywhere. Abandoned military vehicles. Cans of food and dishes left on tables. Mail scattered on office floors. Clothes left hanging on lines.

This is how the Russian army left the town of Balakliya in northeastern Ukraine, in a sign of a frantic, chaotic withdrawal as the Ukrainian army closed in during a fast-moving counteroffensive over the past few days. The lightning assaults allowed Ukraine’s military to recapture hundreds of square miles of territory, strategic towns and abandoned weapons.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,