  • A volunteer cleans up debris at the Misto Entertainment Complex in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
DNEPROTROVSK REGION, Ukraine – After Ukraine’s stunning offensive in its northeast drove Russian forces into a chaotic retreat and reshaped the battlefield by hundreds of miles, Ukrainian leaders Monday were weighing critical gambles that could determine the near-term course of the war.

Stretching the Ukrainian forces — a military still much smaller and far less equipped than its Russian foe — too far could leave the troops vulnerable to attack. Moving too slow, or in the wrong place, could leave an opportunity squandered. And waiting too long could allow the front lines to freeze as winter sets in.

