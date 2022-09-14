  • A signboard showing cashless payment services that can be used at a convenience store in Tokyo | KYODO
As Japan slowly shifts away from cash, the government is expected to allow businesses to pay salaries into cashless payment accounts, which have gained widespread use in the age of the smartphone.

A subcommittee of the Labor Policy Council, which advises the labor minister, discussed the so-called digital salary payments at a meeting Tuesday.

