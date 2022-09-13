  • Britain's King Charles III (front center), Princess Anne, Princess Royal (left), Prince Andrew, Duke of York (rear center) and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (right), arrive to attend a Vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on Monday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. | POOL / VIA AFP
London – Disgraced Prince Andrew is making what is expected to be a brief return to the public eye to mourn the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, serving as an unwelcome distraction for the grieving royal family.

The 62-year-old Duke of York stood out Monday as he walked behind the queen’s coffin in Edinburgh, the only child of the late monarch in civilian dress while his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward wore honorary military uniforms.

