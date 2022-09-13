Mounds of waste scattered along roads and vast landfills are a Nigerian eyesore.
In Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country, collecting, sorting and recycling trash is despairingly rare.
Mounds of waste scattered along roads and vast landfills are a Nigerian eyesore.
In Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country, collecting, sorting and recycling trash is despairingly rare.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.