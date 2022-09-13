  • French lawyer for Charlie Hebdo magazine Richard Malka speaks to reporters on Monday, upon his arrival at the Palais de Justice to attend the appeal trial for the Charlie Hebdo attacks. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – The appeal trial opened in Paris on Monday for two men suspected of helping the gunmen who stormed the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, the first of a wave of Islamist terror attacks that have rocked France in recent years.

Twelve people were massacred at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices on Jan. 7 by the brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who said they were acting on behalf of al-Qaida to avenge the paper’s decision to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

