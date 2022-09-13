Paris – The appeal trial opened in Paris on Monday for two men suspected of helping the gunmen who stormed the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, the first of a wave of Islamist terror attacks that have rocked France in recent years.
Twelve people were massacred at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices on Jan. 7 by the brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who said they were acting on behalf of al-Qaida to avenge the paper’s decision to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
