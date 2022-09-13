  • Typhoon Muifa brought strong winds overnight into Tuesday in Okinawa Prefecture. | KYODO
Typhoon Muifa brought strong winds overnight into Tuesday as it passed a group of islands in Okinawa Prefecture on its slow trajectory toward the East China Sea, the weather agency said.

With adverse conditions expected to continue into Wednesday, the Meteorological Agency is urging caution against powerful winds and high waves and mudslides.

