Daegu, South Korea – Former North Korean agent Kim Hyon Hui said she is convinced that Japanese people who remain unaccounted for after being abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s are still alive and that Japan should seek unofficial meetings between the victims and their aging family members.
The former spy, responsible for the fatal 1987 downing of a South Korean jetliner, agreed to an interview with Kyodo News in Daegu, in South Korea’s southeast, ahead of the 20th anniversary on Sept. 17 of North Korea’s admission of its abductions of Japanese nationals.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.