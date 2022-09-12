  • Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo performs at the topmost point of the Tokyo Skytree broadcasting tower on May 22 during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the tower's opening. | KYODO
    Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo performs at the topmost point of the Tokyo Skytree broadcasting tower on May 22 during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the tower's opening. | KYODO

Tokyo Skytree, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public in May, has established itself as a landmark in the Japanese capital, forever leaving its imprint on the skyline of the metropolis.

Cumulatively, Tokyo Skytree Town, which consists of the 634-meter structure and adjacent facilities, recently reached approximately 315 million visitors.

