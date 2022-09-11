  • Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki campaigns in Ginowan City, Okinawa Prefecture, on the day before Sunday's gubernatorial election. | KYODO
    Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki campaigns in Ginowan City, Okinawa Prefecture, on the day before Sunday's gubernatorial election.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki appears to have secured a second term Sunday after having campaigned on a pledge to oppose a plan to relocate a key U.S. base within the island prefecture, Kyodo News projections showed.

Tamaki, 62, was backed by opposition parties over former Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima, 58, supported by the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party. The governor’s victory would be a blow to the central government’s push to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the densely populated city of Ginowan to the less populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago.

