Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki appears to have secured a second term Sunday after having campaigned on a pledge to oppose a plan to relocate a key U.S. base within the island prefecture, Kyodo News projections showed.
Tamaki, 62, was backed by opposition parties over former Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima, 58, supported by the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party. The governor’s victory would be a blow to the central government’s push to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the densely populated city of Ginowan to the less populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.