  • Ospreys depart from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, in August. | KYODO
    Ospreys depart from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, in August. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Naha – Campaigning for Sunday’s Okinawa gubernatorial election is lacking steam as the planned relocation of a key U.S. base within the prefecture is fading as an issue.

Three years and nine months have passed since the central government started dumping soil for land reclamation off the Henoko district of Nago, to which it plans to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station in Ginowan, also in Okinawa.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,