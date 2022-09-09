  • Kyodo

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who headed the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, has been questioned by prosecutors on a voluntary basis over the corruption scandal involving a former executive of the body, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The prosecutors have been seeking to establish a bribery case against Haruyuki Takahashi, who allegedly received money from two companies in return for helping them be selected as sponsors of the sports events.

