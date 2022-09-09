  • A center to tackle child abuse opens in the city of Gifu on March 31 to help strengthen cooperation among the prefectural government, the municipal government, the board of education and the prefectural police. | KYODO
  • Kyodo, Jiji

Japan reported 207,659 child abuse cases in fiscal 2021, which ended in March — up 2,615 from the previous year and setting a new record for the 31st consecutive year, government data showed Friday.

The health ministry’s preliminary data showed psychological abuse, including physically abusing family members in front of children, accounted for about 60% of cases in which child consultation centers across the country took action.

