  • Health minister Katsunobu Kato, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, announces the shortening of Japan's quarantine period for COVID-19 patients. | KYODO
Shorter self-quarantine periods for COVID-19 patients came into effect on Wednesday night, with symptomatic individuals being asked to isolate for seven days instead of 10.

The policy, announced by health minister Katsunobu Kato, also calls for asymptomatic patients to quarantine for five days instead of seven on the condition that they test negative for the virus at the end of their isolation period.

