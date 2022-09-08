Shorter self-quarantine periods for COVID-19 patients came into effect on Wednesday night, with symptomatic individuals being asked to isolate for seven days instead of 10.
The policy, announced by health minister Katsunobu Kato, also calls for asymptomatic patients to quarantine for five days instead of seven on the condition that they test negative for the virus at the end of their isolation period.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.