Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Japan’s self-quarantine period for people who have been infected with the coronavirus and have developed symptoms will be shortened to seven days from the current 10 days.
For asymptomatic people with the virus, the self-quarantine period will be shortened from seven days to five, so long as they get a negative result from an antigen test at that point. The government will give an official green light later this week after it consults with coronavirus experts.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.