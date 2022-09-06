Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Japan’s self-quarantine period for people who have been infected with the coronavirus and have developed symptoms will be shortened to seven days from the current 10 days.

For asymptomatic people with the virus, the self-quarantine period will be shortened from seven days to five, so long as they get a negative result from an antigen test at that point. The government will give an official green light later this week after it consults with coronavirus experts.