Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea pledged Wednesday to take “specific steps” if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said, with fears growing about such a provocation.
The agreement came at a trilateral meeting in Tokyo between Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and his U.S. and South Korean counterparts, Sung Kim and Kim Gunn.
