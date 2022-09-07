  • (From left) U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim, Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs meet in Tokyo for trilateral talks on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    (From left) U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim, Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs meet in Tokyo for trilateral talks on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea pledged Wednesday to take “specific steps” if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said, with fears growing about such a provocation.

The agreement came at a trilateral meeting in Tokyo between Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and his U.S. and South Korean counterparts, Sung Kim and Kim Gunn.

