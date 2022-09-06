  • A wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits the waterfront in Busan, South Korea, on Sep. 6. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo, AFP-Jiji, Bloomberg

Typhoon Hinnamnor moved over the Sea of Japan Tuesday after nearing northern Kyushu, temporarily cutting power and mobile phone connections in the region and disrupting transportation services in wide areas of western Japan as well as in South Korea.

Up to 38,000 households were without power in Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures Tuesday morning, although services were gradually being restored.

