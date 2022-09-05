  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Donald Trump promised his Truth Social platform would offer a home for free speech, an unfiltered way to reach people.

Six months later, the former U.S. president’s amplification of conspiratorial memes and messages after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate indicates that extremist content has flourished.

